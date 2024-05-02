Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $40.96

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $38.67. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 1,035,851 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

