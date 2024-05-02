Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

