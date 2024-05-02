Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Performance
NYSE:F opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.
Read Our Latest Research Report on F
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.