Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 244,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 3.0 %

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 29,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,904. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell acquired 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,073 shares of company stock worth $4,966,061 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

