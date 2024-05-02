Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,006,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,113,049 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.58.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.