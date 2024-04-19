Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

ORGO remained flat at $2.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,033. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

