Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.50 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

