Brighton Jones LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 12,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $357.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.21. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

