Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.45 and a 200-day moving average of $485.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

