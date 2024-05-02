Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 273,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 325,866 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 677,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 93,496 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $946,179.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 295,729 shares of company stock worth $3,072,787. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Express by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

