Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 356,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

