Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 282,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

