Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,365,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 9,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.08. The stock had a trading volume of 308,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

