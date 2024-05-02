Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,478 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $235,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

