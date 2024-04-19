CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

