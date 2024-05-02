Cannell & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

