Forte Asset Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

