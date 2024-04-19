Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,928 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

