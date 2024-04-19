Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $426,000 in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 3.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

