First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 4,050 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 24.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,011. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

