Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,604. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.