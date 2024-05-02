Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

