First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,693. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

