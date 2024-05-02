Cannell & Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $459.87 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.57 and its 200 day moving average is $441.91. The stock has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

