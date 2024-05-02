Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,781,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $169,977,000 after buying an additional 495,303 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

