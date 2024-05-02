Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $74.17. 1,761,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,633,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

