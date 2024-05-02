Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $575.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

