American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $231.46 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

