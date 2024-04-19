First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,733,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

