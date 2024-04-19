Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $247.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

