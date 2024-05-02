Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 27,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 1,100,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,614. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

