Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

