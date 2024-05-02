PotCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $42.51 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $42.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00136424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

