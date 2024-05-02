Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 20,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 156.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.19. 867,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,751. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

