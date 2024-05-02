Analyzing Aris Mining (ARMN) and Its Competitors

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aris Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 863 3105 3871 94 2.40

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 248.16%. Given Aris Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -50.14% -2.88% 0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 209.50 Aris Mining Competitors $1.46 billion -$83.49 million 6.41

Aris Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

