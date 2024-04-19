30,491 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.36. 760,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,811. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

