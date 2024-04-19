Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 85,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,476,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

