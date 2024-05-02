Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Rises By 7.1%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.24.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
