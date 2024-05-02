Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.58, with a volume of 960675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

