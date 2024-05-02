Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.1 days.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90.
About Dye & Durham
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.