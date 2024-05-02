Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.1 days.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

