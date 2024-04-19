Davidson Trust Co. Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 668,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

