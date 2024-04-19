iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,270% compared to the average daily volume of 472 call options.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. 96,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,182. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

