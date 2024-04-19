Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) is Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 3.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $59,328.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,126. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

