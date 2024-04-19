Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,068,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,862 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Dana Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Dana by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

