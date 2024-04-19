Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

