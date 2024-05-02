The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

