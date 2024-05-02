FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 2.6 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

