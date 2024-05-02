Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.