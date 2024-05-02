Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,976 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

