Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after buying an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $249.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.22 and its 200-day moving average is $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

