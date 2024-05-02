First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,034 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in National Grid by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $67.53. 157,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

